Miley, Miley, Miley!

After a 2015 MTV Music Awards that involved Miley Cyrus being called out by Nicki Minaj, releasing a free surprise album, and exposing her nipple on TV, the 23-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer kept the good times literally "rolling" as she passed around a joint in the press room backstage.

We really can't stop Miley from being Miley.

In case you were wondering, she handed out avocados too.

This whole night was crazy, awesome, ridiculous, nonsense.

The MTV VMAs have not had a host for the past two shows, which Miley joked in her intro that they would return to after tonight. And we have to give it up -- with Kanye announcing his presidency, Nicki Minaj's acceptance speech, and everything Miley, it probably was the most entertaining awards show we've seen in quite some time.

Now, let's sleep it off.

MileyCyrus.com is now streaming "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz," her surprise album featuring a guest appearance from Big Sean.

