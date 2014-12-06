Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger continue to have a good time with each other, as well as his family, despite persistent and wrong tabloid reports about how Schwarzenegger’s famous relatives supposedly want him to end his relationship with the pop star. Gossip Cop has repeatedly debunked those claims, and time is proving us right. The duo has been partying this week in Miami, where a number of celebs have headed for Art Basel.

Cyrus and her beau reportedly went to a Bootsy Bellows pop-up event at The Shore Club on Friday before they attended the “Time Is Beautiful” party thrown by Hublot and Haute Living at the waterfront estate of Loren and J.R. Ridinger. Eva Longoria, Russell Simmons, Swizz Beatz and Kelly Bensimon were among the other notables at the soiree.

Anthony Shriver, Schwarzenegger’s uncle, was also at the event. According to People, he chatted with the couple and even danced with Cyrus, driving yet another stake into the tired and untrue tabloid narrative that Maria Shriver and her family want to distance themselves from the singer. Cyrus and Schwarzenegger later partied with Paris Hilton at the club LIV.

It was a big day for Cyrus, as she received her first ever Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for Bangerz. See more pictures of Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger partying at Art Basel in Miami by clicking here!