Mindy Kaling's "Wreath Witherspoon" joke is the gift that keeps on giving.

It all started in December, when an episode of "The Mindy Project" had Mindy's character -- the celebrity and fashion-obsessed Dr. Mindy Lahiri -- hanging a wreath plastered with pictures of Reese Witherspoon on it, which she cleverly called a "Wreath Witherspoon."

It wasn't long before the cute Christmas decoration became a hit on social media.

After Reese herself showed her appreciation for her fans' craftiness, Mindy took it one step further by recently presenting the 38-year-old Wild actress with another special "wreath witherspoon" -- the Oscars edition.

Reese is up for another Best Actress nomination for her role as heroin addict Cheryl Strayed in "Wild."

"I mean... C'mon! Best gift ever!" Reese posted on her Instagram on Sunday, alongside a pic of a pink and purple wreath decorated with gold Oscar statues. "Thanks @mindykaling for my #WreathWitherspoon #Oscar edition. #YesItsOnMyFrontDoor 😂😂😂"

Clearly, we all know who Mindy's rooting for on Oscars night this Feb. 22!

