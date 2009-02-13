Mira Sorvino is going for an offspring hat trick.



The Oscar winner and her husband Chris Backus are expecting their third child, reports People.



"We are overjoyed at the thought of welcoming a new addition to the family," they say in a statement. "With each child the love in our hearts has expanded beyond what we ever imagined was possible."



Sorvino, 41, and Backus, 27, already have two children: daughter Mattea, 4, and Johnny, 2.



Sorvino is the daughter of actor Paul Sorvino and won the supporting actress Oscar for 1994's "Mighty Aphrodite." Her credits also include "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion," "Quiz Show" and the recent NBC miniseries "The Last Templar."



Bachus is also and actor and will next be seen on "Life on Mars." His other credits include "The O.C." and "Will & Grace."