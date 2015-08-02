Miranda Lambert and her pal Shania Twain had a “girls night” on Friday while the country stars were both in Nashville for the latter’s “Rock This Country” tour.

On July 31, Twain took the stage at the Bridgestone Arena to perform a few of her songs including, “Honey, I’m Home,” “You Win My Love,” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Under.” She also brought out Gavin DeGraw to perform Billy Currington’s part on her song “Party for Two.” After the concert, Twain posed for a photo backstage with Lambert, who had been watching the show from the crowd. Twain shared the Instagram photo on Saturday of her giving her friend a big hug, writing in the caption, “Girls night, love seeing you! #RockThisCountry.”

Lambert also posted a picture to Instagram of Twain riding a mechanical saddle over the concert crowd, writing, “Shania Twain. Fringe Saddle. That’s All. #nashville #girlsnight #rockthiscountry #bada-- #musicismedicine.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Lambert split from Blake Shelton two weeks ago after four years of marriage. In a concert last week, Lambert jokingly told the crowd she was coping with the help of caffeine and sad songs.