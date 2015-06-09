Miranda Cosgrove’s stalker Joshua Stockton has gotten in trouble again. As Gossip Cop previously reported, Stockton was arrested in February after following Cosgrove for a second time to Disneyland. Rather than prison, he was sent to a psychiatric facility, which recently gave him a few days leave. No sooner did Stockton get to his parents’ home, however, did he begin reaching out online to Cosgrove’s friends, seeking information about her.

Even before Stockton’s last arrest in February, Cosgrove had a restraining order against him for following her to school at USC and to Disneyland a previous time. Part of the stipulation of the restraining was that not only would Stockton stay 100 yards away from Cosgrove, but he would also refrain from contacting her or those around her. So naturally when he recently reached out to Cosgrove’s friends while on leave from the facility, they alerted the actress, who then contacted authorities.

As a result, instead of a few relaxing days at home, Stockton ended up again in court, where he was ordered to refrain from using social media for a full year, and warned that if he slips again up, he’ll end up behind bars for four years.

In the past, as Gossip Cop reported, Stockton used Twitter to barrage Cosgrove with messages that included a threat to commit suicide. He once tweeted a photo of himself with a bandage wrapped around his wrist, with the message, “@MirandaCosgrove frankly I’m tired of love, and my heart is ready to give out. Maybe I’ll finish the job I started.”

Is it just us or was maybe giving Stockton a few days unsupervised from the psychiatric facility a bad idea?

