Miranda Lambert showed a mix of humor and emotion during her WE Fest performance on Friday, during which she acknowledged her divorce from Blake Shelton.

As Gossip Cop reported, Lambert was scheduled to be the night two headliner for the annual Minnesota festival, and she kept her commitment, even though Shelton will be headlining on night three. Not surprisingly, Lambert treated her fans in the audience to a slew of her most beloved songs. The late-night set continued on into the early morning hours, which is when she mentioned her split from Shelton.

“I wish I’ve been drinking all day. I deserve it. I just got divorced,” Lambert told the crowd. As Gossip Cop has reported, neither Lambert nor Shelton has ever been shy about their love of alcohol. In fact, Shelton has been making similar comments in the wake of their breakup.

At another point Lambert told the crowd, “Everyone has their own crap in their life.” And when it came time for “Kerosene,” Lambert revealed her favorite verse, perhaps tellingly so. The lyrics: “Now I don’t hate the one who left/You can’t hate someone who’s dead/He’s out there holding on to someone/I’m holding up my smoking gun.”

The divorce didn’t stop Lambert from singing “Over You,” the ballad she wrote with Shelton about his brother’s death. But the songstress became emotional during that one, and was wiping away tears from her eyes. Lambert also did a duet of “Texas Tornado” with Dierks Bentley, and some concertgoers took note of their chemistry.

It’s likely Lambert and Shelton won’t cross paths Saturday. She doesn’t particularly have reason to stick around, and he’s not slated to hit the stage until 10:45 p.m. Eastern. Earlier this week, a fan said WE Fest was “ready” for him by tweeting a picture of her breasts with “Team Blake” written on her chest. Shelton replied, “Ha!!!!!!!! Perfect!!!!!” Gossip Cop will have updates.