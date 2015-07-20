Miranda Lambert fought back tears as she sang "The House That Built Me."

Just days before announcing her split from Blake Shelton, the 31-year-old country singer broke down a bit during her Cheyenne Frontier Days concert in Wyoming. "The last thing someone wants to do is cry in front of 19,000 people," she told the audience as she tried to keep from crying while singing the ballad.

"The House That Built Me" has a lot of meaning for the former couple. Shelton, 39, was originally supposed to record the song but upon Lambert hearing it, she wanted to record it instead. "I took one look at her and just said, 'If you have this strong of a reaction to a song, you need to record it!'" Shelton told People in 2011.

Clearly, it still has an impact on her.

The track was released in March 2010 off her album "Revolution" and is one of Lambert's biggest hits. In 2011, the song earned her a GRAMMY for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

This isn't the first time Lambert has gotten emotional while performing the song. At the Oklahoma Benefit Concert in 2013, she also broke down a bit.

Lambert and Shelton divorced after four years of marriage. "This is not the future we envisioned," reps for the singers said in a statement to the Associated Press. "And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."