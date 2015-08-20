Miranda Lambert has gone platinum!

The country star shared an Instagram pic of her new bright blonde 'do on Thursday, just a few weeks after announcing her divorce from Blake Shelton.

"'What doesn't kill you only makes you blonder'," Lambert captioned the pic. "Thanks @leewright_hairstylist and@stylehousesalon for the new do! #platinum #blondeshavemorefun."

Miranda's been "living on caffeine and sad songs" and leaning on her friends for support in the wake of her recent split.

