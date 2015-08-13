Miranda Lambert is having a girls night!

The singer was out on the town with BFF Ashley Monroe on Thursday night and the two took to Instagram to share a pic from the fun friend date!

"Date night," Ashley captioned her pic, adding emoji and hashtags ."✌🏼️❤️@mirandalambert #whoopitup"

Miranda reblogged the same shot, adding lyrics from Ashley's song "On To Something Good" and the hashtag "#datenight."

Ashley has been by Miranda's side since the country star announced her divorce from Blake Shelton three weeks ago. The two even linked up onstage at The Basement in East Nashville on July 22 to perform Lambert's hit "Heart Like Mine," which Monroe co-wrote.

"It means a lot to me that she's ever up on stage with me," Monroe told ET of the impromptu performance. "She's a very brave person and I look up to her a lot for it."

