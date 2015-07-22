If Miranda Lambert is heartbroken, she's sure not showing it!

The 30-year-old stepped out looking amazing at BFF Ashley Monroe's album release party at The Basement in East Nashville on Wednesday, just days after news of her divorce from Blake Shelton went public. Wearing a figure-flattering black dress, a source exclusively tells ET, "Miranda looked amazing -- was smiling, happy, dancing, singing. She is having a great time and is here to support a very good friend." (She knew every word to

Monroe's love song, "Has Anybody Ever Told You," co-written by Tyler Cain.)

The pals even embraced on-stage during a sweet rendition of Lambert's hit, co-written by Monroe, "Heart Like Mine."

Of course, Lambert and Monroe make up two-thirds of the country girl group The Pistol Annies. The trio, rounded out by Angaleena Presley, released their sophomore album Annie Up in 2013. At the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, Lambert teased that new music could be on the way.

"We've been texting a lot and just trying to figure [everything] out," Lambert, who brought Monroe as her date to the ceremony, told ET on the red carpet. "When we get in a room, it's magic, and so we just have to find time in our schedules... to just get in a room for a couple of days and I'm sure more magic will happen."

Lambert also revealed at the time that she was working on a follow-up to 2014's Platinum. But first, Monroe's new album "The Blade" will be released on Friday.