It looks like Miranda Lambert is getting back to writing music following her divorce from Blake Shelton.

With the help of some cheese, crackers, sandwich wraps, potato chips and a bottle of wine, Miranda seems to be getting the creative juices flowing again.

The 31-year-old country star shared a photo of her late-night writing session snack on Instagram late Tuesday night.

"Food for thought!" Miranda captioned the pic. "Late night writing session was a success!"

Miranda also tagged the Instagram pic with some telling terms. Namely "#platinum" -- so maybe that sign is right and the wine really was making her awesome -- and #musicismedicine." Perhaps writing is helping her soothe emotional pains.

News of Miranda and Blake's divorce after four years of marriage broke in July, when the former couple released a joint statement admitting, "This is not the future we envisioned."

However, it seems that Miranda has been keeping her spirits up by spending time with her friends. The "Little Red Wagon" singer stepped out in style at her friend Ashley Monroe's album release party days after the divorce was announced. Check out the video below to see more.