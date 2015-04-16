Miranda Lambert is gaining weight and imperiling her marriage to Blake Shelton, claims the National Enquirer in yet another mean-spirited, off-base story. Gossip Cop can bust the report.

According to a so-called “source” for the outlet, “Miranda has thrown in the towel on dieting, and that has Blake feeling like she’s just letting herself go. He wants her slim and fit — not pudgy and porking out!” The Enquirer explains that Lambert has been unable to “avoid temptation while on the road,” and that a combination of “marital stress, boredom and loneliness” have contributed to her allegedly unhealthy eating habits.

“The results have horrified her hubby, and left Miranda bingeing more and more each day,” reports the magazine. An Enquirer source claims the issue could “spell doom for the marriage,” adding, “Last year they battled about Blake’s drinking, and now this. It’s like food is taking his place in her life.”

Month after month, year after year, the Enquirer publishes articles claiming Lambert and Shelton’s marriage is on the brink. The outlet has invented phony affairs, fake crises, and sensationalized every aspect of the couple’s marriage. But back in reality, Lambert and Shelton remain happily together, through all of the magazine’s nonsense. This latest cruel attack is no different than the dozen previous ones. A source close to the situation tells Gossip Cop there’s “no truth at all” to the story.

