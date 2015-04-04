Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have a new addition, but it's not what you may think.

Lambert announced the "newest member of the family" through a pic on Instagram, and it's a trailer named Dixie!

The 1961 Shasta will be part of Lambert's "glamping" experience as she also notes through a hashtag in the caption that she's going on a Texas road trip. This break comes before her next show on April 9 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The 31-year-old recently posted a PDA photo with her husband Blake, 38. The adorable country superstars kissed and supported Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" song with their hats.

Lambert isn't only showing off their new family member and their love for each other as she also shared the fun-nature of their relationship just two weeks ago.

She joked that she liked this cutout of her husband better because, "it doesn't talk sh**."