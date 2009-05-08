LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Miss California USA pageant says its co-directors plan to address whether current title holder Carrie Prejean will hold onto her crown amid allegations of contract violations.

Keith Lewis said Friday that he and fellow co-director Shanna Moakler will make their case public Monday. He says they and Prejean's representatives are close to a resolution.

The state pageant is investigating whether the 21-year-old old violated her contract by making public appearances with groups opposed to same-sex marriage and by failing to reveal that she had posed in her underwear as a teenager.

Lewis says Miss USA contest owner Donald Trump will make the decision on whether to disqualify Prejean. She was named first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant on April 19.