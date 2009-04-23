NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Miss California Carrie Prejean received a swell of support at the Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards with the crowd giving her a standing ovation when she came out to introduce a performance.

Prejean has drawn attention for her comments against gay marriage at the Miss USA pageant, where she was first runner-up last weekend.

In response to a question from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, the beauty queen said she believes marriage should be between a man and a woman.

During the awards show Thursday, she introduced a performance by Mercy Me of their hit "I Can Only Imagine."

Prejan did not speak about the controversy during the show. Backstage, she said she had no regrets about her remarks and learned that "you have to stay true to your beliefs."