The directors of the Miss California USA pageant -- who met early Tuesday to determine whether Carrie Prejean violated her contract by working with a national group opposed to gay marriage and by posing semi-nude when she was a teenage model -- have yet to decide if Prejean should be stripped of her crown.

Pageant spokesman Roger Neal told Usmagazine.com that pageant directors Keith Lewis and Shanna Moakler have been in closed-door meetings all day regarding this issue.

Neal said Tuesday that Prejean had run afoul of several parts of the 12-page contract that all prospective contestants were required to sign before competing in the November state contest.

The detailed document -- which gives pageant officials nearly unlimited control of the title holder's activities -- prohibits Miss California from making personal appearances, giving interviews or making commercials without permission from pageant officials, Us confirms.

In the last two weeks, Prejean, 21, has made televised appearances at her local church in San Diego and on behalf of the National Organization for Marriage, a group opposed to same-sex marriage.

The contract also contains a clause asking participants to acknowledge whether they have conducted themselves "in accordance with the highest ethical and moral standards." As an example, it asks if they have ever been photographed nude or partially nude.

On Monday, racy photos of Prejean -- wearing nothing but pink underwear and covering her breast with her back turned -- were leaked on the Internet.

"As you can see from the contract, she violated multiple items," Neal said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Prejean, however, insisted the pics were just modeling shots and that she was only 17 years old -- a minor -- when they were taken.

"I am a Christian, and I am a model," she said in a statement Tuesday. "Models pose for pictures, including lingerie and swimwear photos."

She objected to the photo's release, claiming it was an attempt to humiliate her because of her religious faith and conservative views.

"My comments defending traditional marriage have led to intimidation tactics that seek to undermine my reputation and somehow silence me and my beliefs, as if opinion is only a one-way street," Prejean said.