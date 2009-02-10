YUMA, Ariz. (AP) -- Miss USA Crystle Stewart traded her crown for a parachute when she went skydiving with the Golden Knights, the elite U.S. Army parachuting team.

Stewart, 26, jumped out of the plane in a tandem skydive from 13,000 feet in Yuma, Arizona, on Monday.

She's the seventh Miss USA to jump with the Golden Knights.

Stewart says it was the most exciting and terrifying experience she's ever had — and something she will never forget.

Her big leap was part of a two-day tour of the Yuma area and its bases.

Stewart took a humiliating tumble during the Miss Universe pageant in Hanoi, Vietnam, in July — the second year in a row an American contestant has taken a spill in front of the world.

