Model Bailey Scarlett believes that her drink was spiked while attending a party hosted by Justin Bieber at a recording studio in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday night.

Victoria state police confirmed to ET that they were called out to the establishment at around 11 p.m. local time after a woman alleged that she had been drugged. The woman then went to the hospital for medical treatment and was advised to make an official report to Richmond local police.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Heads to NYC Club Literally Surrounded by Models

Scarlett, 18, reportedly posted to Facebook that she felt light-headed and suffered "blurred vision" after consuming alcohol at the party. The message has since been deleted.

"Last night, Bieber requested for a bunch of hot girls/models to go hang out with him in his recording studio down in Cremorne," Scarlett wrote on Sunday. "When I arrived, my phone was taken from me, [I] was introduced to Justin, [and] I was then told to pour myself a drink of vodka and lemonade."

MORE: Justin Bieber Crashes Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas

Scarlett goes on to say that she put her cup down to chat with some of the other girls, did a shot with Bieber and then another drink was poured for her. After this, she says she became "incoherent."

"I burst into tears and began to feel unsafe," Scarlett wrote.

The model says the "What Do You Mean" singer and his "entourage" tried to calm her down, telling her that she was having a panic attack. "I was drifting in and out of consciousness, looking into Justin's eyes didn't do s--- to make me feel better."

WATCH: Justin Bieber's 'What Do You Mean?' Co-Star Shuts Down Dating Rumors

Scarlett goes on to allege that the 21-year-old pop star "had a row" at her expense, saying that she had "never been given drugs," but had rather caught Bieber Fever.

"He is the most uninspiring person I have probably met in my life," she said of Bieber in her Facebook post.

MORE: Lena Dunham Calls Out Justin Bieber's 'What Do You Mean?' Lyrics

Scarlett's boyfriend also spoken out about the events of that evening. "Apologies to everyone I had to delete my last post due to legal reasons," Tekauri Hurst posted to Facebook. "The matter has blown up big time and is now being left to the Police and legal experts. Thank you for everyone's help, support and well wishes for Bailey."

Bieber performed a concert at the Southern Cross Austereo roof top in Melbourne on Sunday.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Sobs at the MTV VMAs

Hat off and hungover @justinbieber #hittheroof pic.twitter.com/EbbxH2B1Hc

— Alice Coster (@AliceHeraldSun) September 28, 2015

If I was your boyfriend.... @justinbieber #hittheroof @sca pic.twitter.com/o5aqx7xDsL

— Alice Coster (@AliceHeraldSun) September 28, 2015

He is scheduled to continue his promotional trip in Sydney, Australia this week.

ET has reached out to Bieber's rep for comment.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Gets Caught Complaining About the Today Show Cameras