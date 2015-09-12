Lily Cole can officially call herself Mom.

The British model gave birth to her first child, a daughter, on Friday. Her and longtime boyfriend, Kwame Ferreira, are proud to call themselves the parents to newborn Wylde Cole Ferreira.

WATCH: Baby Bumps to Keep an Eye On

The adorable couple, who have been dating since 2012, couldn't wait to share the news, announcing it on Cole's personal site and across her social media accounts.

"Delighted to say we had a little girl," the 27-year-old tweeted.

PHOTOS: Models Who Became Actors

The most precious of all Cole's baby news posts, however, was the heartwarming poem published on her site. "Born on the hottest day. Ordinary, extraordinary, witchcraft. Wilderness. Love beyond doubt. Love, a fact of life. Without fear or choice. Wylde Cole Ferreira. We have a little girl -- YAY!" she penned.

Congrats to the new parents!