NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A teen country princess and an R&B crooning actor will join industry veterans to honor George Strait as the Academy of Country Music's artist of the decade.

Acts announced Monday for a concert honoring Strait include Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Jamie Foxx, Miranda Lambert, Montgomery Gentry, LeAnn Rimes, Blake Shelton, Lee Ann Womack, John Rich and Jack Ingram.

The additions join previously announced guests Faith Hill, Toby Keith, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift and Sugarland.

The show, "George Strait: ACM Artist of the Decade All Star Concert," will be recorded April 6 in Las Vegas and will air on CBS on May 27.

Strait is the fifth to receive the artist of the decade honor, after Marty Robbins, Loretta Lynn, Alabama and Garth Brooks.