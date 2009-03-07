CHICAGO (AP) -- About 200 family members and mourners have gathered at the funeral of radio legend Paul Harvey in Chicago.

The broadcaster's son, Paul Harvey Jr., quoted his father's send-off for President Franklin Roosevelt during the service Saturday at the Fourth Presbyterian Church.

Harvey reiterated his father's words: "A great tree has fallen."

Paul Harvey died March 1 at his winter home in Phoenix, almost a year after his wife of nearly 68 years died. He was 90.

He had been heard nationally since 1951, when he launched his "News and Comment" for ABC Radio Networks from Chicago. He received the presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.

