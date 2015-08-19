Here comes the bride!

Lady Gaga should be planning her wedding to Taylor Kinney, but in the meantime, she's posing in bridal gowns for CR Fashion Book.

Mother Monster donned an all-white ensemble during her photo shoot for the magazine, giving her fans a glimpse as to what she might look like on her actual wedding day.

... That is if you think the extremely outlandish pop star will wear the traditional white garbs.

WATCH: Lady Gaga to Taylor Swift --'Your Prince Charming Will Come!'

While Gaga kept pretty mum about her pending nuptials, she was eager dish about her relationship with her handsome fiance!

"I'm much better at communicating through my work. Sometimes I feel like, even with my fiance, I'll tell him I feel a certain way, but then he understands me better if I create a song and play it for him," she said.

"I wrote a song for him the other day and it really sat with him because it was something I couldn't say with words, only through song."

MORE: Lady Gaga Poses for Taylor Kinney In Nude Bodysuit

Kinney, 34, proposed to Gaga, 29, on Valentine's Day with a pink, 15-carat, heart-shaped diamond ring. However, the romantic proposal did include a prank.

"It was so special," Gaga gushed to ET. "It was actually funny, he first gave me a Ring Pop -- a candy Ring Pop -- and I was crying so hard, and I said yes right away, and then he pulled out the heart-shaped diamond and I said 'Oh, God!'"

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Best LOL pics of 2015 so far

Lady Gaga can be sen from space

Gaga's most outrageous accessories