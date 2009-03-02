Various Artists, "Let Freedom Sing! Music of the Civil Rights Movement" (Time Life Music)

In the wake of the historic election of President Barack Obama and all the buzz about America becoming a "post-racial" nation, it's easy to get wrapped up in good-natured glow of how far the United States has come in regard to its tangled, troubled relationship between whites and blacks.

The recently released three-CD "Let Freedom Sing! Music of the Civil Rights Movement" is a great reality check and excellent history lesson that demonstrates indeed how far America has come, but also how much further there is to go in the struggle for equality among the races: It is filled with songs that bring to life some of the most painful, and shameful moments of our nation. Stirring and sobering, this is a must-have, for history's sake, and for music's sake.

There are classic songs by some of music's greats — Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind," an Otis Redding version of "Change is Gonna Come" and James Brown's black pride anthem "Say it Loud — I'm Black and I'm Proud (Part I)," just to name of few of the more well-known tracks.

But some of the more moving songs are from artists who are most likely unknown to most music fans, like "Alabama Blues," by J.B. Lenoir, which begins with the stark line: "I never will go back to Alabama, that is not the place for me ... you know they killed my sister and my brother, and the whole world let those peoples go down there free."

It's also illuminating to hear cries of equality come from some of music's more famous names who have not generally been seen in the context of civil rights agitators, like "We Are Americans" from Nat King Cole, and the hilarious "The Prayer" by Ray Scott, written by Redd Foxx, about one of the most famous segregationists, former Alabama Gov. George Wallace: "Oh Lord, let the governor have a 17-car accident, with a gasoline truck, that's been hit by a match wagon, over the Grand Canyon ..."

There are also songs that recount the killing of Emmett Till and Medgar Evers, as well as simple cries for equality, such as "When Do I Get To Be Called A Man?" At times, listening to these songs, it seems unbelievable such experiences could ever happen in America; at other points, it seems as if not much has changed.

From the blues to folk songs to funk to hip-hop, "Let Freedom Sing" is an amazing journey of a people and a country, with comprehensive liner notes to accompany it (with an introduction from Chuck D).

CHECK THIS TRACK OUT: It's hard to top the fiery passion Nina Simone exudes in her brilliant musical diatribe "Mississippi Goddam."