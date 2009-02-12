Bobby Valentino, "The Rebirth" (Blu Kolla Dreams/EMI)

R&B singer Bobby Valentino knows all too well how to revive a career.

The Atlanta-based crooner has done it once before: After his group Mista had short-lived stint in the mid-1990s, he surged almost 10 years later with his platinum-selling, self-titled solo debut "Bobby Valentino" under Ludacris' Disturbing tha Peace label.

But Valentino's following disc, "Special Occasion" put up subpar numbers, leaving him to part ways with DTP and start his own imprint, Blu Kolla Dreams, through the distribution of EMI.

Now, Valentino is looking for another comeback with his new CD "The Rebirth." Thriving off his cameo appearance on Lil Wayne's "Mrs. Officer," he followed up with his first single "BEEP" — a catchy, party starter that features rapper Yung Joc.

Unlike "Beep," most of the tracks keep a slow-paced tempo, as Valentino strides successfully on most of them. He displays his typical naughty side on "Butterfly Tattoo," though for the most part, he strays from the usual playboy persona displayed on previous efforts and shows he's more in need of a relationship as he pleads on "Stay With Me," "Be My Love" and "Make You the Only One."

On "Give Me Your Heart," Valentino croons to his mate, "I told myself that I'm going to throw my black book away/I never thought I would find you girl/You made an honest man of me/My player days are over."

CHECK OUT THIS TRACK: "Just Me and You," featuring Raphael Saadiq is a remake of Saadiq's 1995 hit.