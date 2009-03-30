Donnie McClurkin, "We All Are One (Live in Detroit)" (Verity)

Donnie McClurkin's "We All Are One" certainly delivers on praise and worship songs. "Let the River Flow" and "You Are My God and King" are two gems — simple melodic congregational songs with repeated phrases supported by gentle musical arrangements.

There are also a pair of exuberant flock-rocking praise songs in "Trusting in You" and "The Great I Am." In many ways, the album seems to pick up where his 2005 release "Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs" left off, and that's a plus. McClurkin also returns to his fondness for taking a choir through its linguistic paces, singing in Spanish, Dutch and other languages.

However, the album's weakest point is the absence of a meaty solo ballad from McClurkin a la "Stand." "Choose To Be Dancing" isn't well-suited for McClurkin's voice and while his duet with Karen Clark Sheard, "Wait On The Lord," certainly soars, it doesn't connect with the struggles of today as strongly as other ballads have.

———

CHECK THIS TRACK OUT: The orchestra Soulful Symphony performs on the song "Purple," which McClurkin points out is curiously titled. He tells us the ensemble leader, Darin Atwater, will explain why — but the explanation doesn't seem to have made the album.