The-Dream, "Love vs. Money" (Island Def Jam)

The-Dream's got power.

He helped Beyonce and all those single ladies get a ring on it, persuaded Mariah Carey to let people touch her body and gave Rihanna an umbrella when it rained. He even helped create one of pop music's biggest collaborations when he co-wrote Britney Spears and Madonna's "Me Against the Music" in 2003.

Sure, some of that credit goes to producer Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, who also worked on all of those tunes, and the rest to those unstoppable singing divas. But with "Love vs. Money," The-Dream's sophomore CD, the popular singer-songwriter show's he's the crucial component to great music making.

The CD channels The-Dream's musical journey and whether he should choose love over money, though he acknowledges "I shoulda known money couldn't match love" on the title track. But the real theme of the record seems to be sex.

The album starts off slow with the first single, "Rockin' That Thang," a mediocre though radio-friendly jam. What follows is pure bliss.

The futuristic "Walkin' On the Moon" is an upbeat track set in 2085 that finds The-Dream cooing like Prince; Kanye West brilliantly assists. The song smoothly transitions to "My Love," a lovely duet with Mariah Carey.

Other standout tracks include "Love vs. Money: Part 2," "Right Side of My Brain" and the silly "Sweat It Out." The-Dream also plays tribute to R. Kelly on "Kelly's 12 Play," a song that has The-Dream making babies to the R&B singer's classic 1993 CD, "12 Play."

"Love vs. Money" follows The-Dream's 2007 gold-selling, exceptional debut, "Love/Hate." The new disc isn't as great as its predecessor, but it's still worth a listen.

CHECK THIS TRACK OUT: Listen to "Walkin' On the Moon" and you'll get trapped in The-Dream and Kanye's musical future.