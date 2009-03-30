NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC Universal says it saved $2 million last year by going green.

The media giant has been promoting environmentally friendly efforts on its TV shows and in practice, looking for reduced power costs and telling its executives to lay off the bottled water.

The company says its polls show NBC's image as a "green" network is being recognized by viewers. Although it hasn't translated into ratings success, the company believes it's a smart strategy for the future.

NBC executive Lauren Zalaznick says advertisers are interested in reaching consumers concerned about the environment.