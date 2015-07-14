J.J. Watt meets his celebrity crush!

The Houston Texans defensive end was all smiles when he got to meet Jennifer Aniston. He was so thrilled that he posted this photo taken of the two on Instagram on July 13, 2015, along with the caption, "I'm not even going to try to pretend like I acted cool when this happened. #LifeMade"

This isn't the first time that J.J. has expressed his fondness for the former "Friends" star. The athlete took to Twitter on Feb 11, 2014, to wish Jen a very HBD. "Anybody who knows me knows my one lifetime crush has been Jennifer Aniston. Happy Birthday Jen!" And on Valentine's Day in 2011, he tweeted "I officially want to marry Jennifer Aniston."

Our advice to Justin Theroux: Get yourself down that aisle with Jen, 'cause there's one burly guy gunning for your girl!