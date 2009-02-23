EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Ticketmaster has agreed to change the way it sells tickets over the Internet.

New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram announced the settlement Monday. She says the changes apply to all Ticketmaster sales nationwide.

The case stems from complaints received about ticket purchases for a Bruce Springsteen concert. Ticket seekers were redirected from the main Ticketmaster site to a subsidiary that charged more.

Milgram says Ticketmaster has not admitted wrongdoing but has agreed to pay $350,000 to the state.

She says the company will also compensate ticket holders who complained and change how it handles secondary sales.

Ticketmaster did not return calls seeking comment Monday.