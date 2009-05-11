NEW YORK (AP) -- An appeals court has cleared the way for a lender to foreclose on Victoria Gotti's Long Island mansion — the same home once used in the "Growing Up Gotti" reality show.

A lower court had found in 2007 that a foreclosure on the property by JPMorgan Chase was premature. The appeals court in Brooklyn reversed the decision last week. It also approved a plan to appoint a referee to coordinate the sale of the home in Old Westbury.

The New York Post reports that the daughter of the "Dapper Don" John Gotti owes $650,000 on the house after failing to make all the $25,000-a-month payments.

Gotti couldn't be reached for comment Monday. Her mother, also named Victoria, told the Post that her daughter's "creep" ex-husband was to blame.