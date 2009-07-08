NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York congressman who posted a YouTube video blasting Michael Jackson as a "pervert" and child molester is standing by his words.

In an interview that aired Wednesday on Fox News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor," Rep. Peter King denied that there was anything racist in his remarks.

The Long Island Republican told host Bill O'Reilly that he "was saying what millions of Americans really felt."

In a 2003 documentary, Jackson admitted to letting children sleep with him in his bed at his California home but said it wasn't sexual. In 2005, a jury acquitted Jackson of charges that he molested a 13-year-old cancer survivor.

King is among the possible Republican contenders for the seat held by Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.