NEW YORK (AP) -- Looking for some Valentine's Day inspiration?

An exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art might get you all fired up.

"Art and Love in Renaissance Italy" features paintings, drawings and jewelry that's all about love and marriage.

The works date from 1400 to 1550. They include art by Botticelli (boh-tih-CHEL'-ee) and Tintoretto (tin-toh-RE'-toh).

The exhibit runs through Monday.

