NY's Metropolitan Opera announces new season, cuts
NEW YORK (AP) -- The Metropolitan Opera is announcing its new season amid financial upheaval.
General manager Peter Gelb has warned that unless quick action is taken, the opera company could face a "disaster scenario" because of the tanking economy.
But Gelb says that even with production cuts, the Met won't compromise artistic integrity in the 2009-2010 season.
Four productions have been sidelined and the Met's endowment of $300 million has dropped by about one-third. Gelb says staffers face pay cuts of 10 percent, starting with himself, and including the orchestra and chorus.
But it's still possible to go to the Met for $15 per ticket.
Tuesday night's performance in New York features star tenor Placido Domingo.
