NEW YORK (AP) -- New York's Guggenheim Museum will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building beginning in May.

The exhibition will feature more than 200 original Wright drawings. Many have never been seen in public before.

It will also showcase 64 projects designed by the renowned 20th century architect, including some urban structures that were never realized.

The show is organized by the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Wright Foundation President Phil Allsopp says it will focus on the diversity of Wright's vision and the ways he sought to realize it.

Wright completed the spiral-shaped museum six months before he died in 1959.

The exhibit runs from May 15 through Aug. 23.

