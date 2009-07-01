NEW YORK (AP) -- The cast and crew of the Broadway musical "Rock of Ages" and hundreds of inspired New Yorkers have broken the world record for the largest air guitar ensemble.

A representative from Guinness World Records counted 810 air guitarists after Wednesday's matinee performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. That beats the previous world record of 440 people.

William Ocean, the 2007 National Air Guitar champion, taught the audience how to play the air guitar.

The group rocked out to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" for 2 minutes, 34 seconds.

