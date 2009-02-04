NEW YORK (AP) -- Apparently location really does matter. The new home of New York's Museum of Arts and Design has had more than 160,000 visitors since it opened at the end of September. That's 50 percent higher than the museum on Columbus Circle had anticipated. Its membership has almost doubled. The institution used to share a midtown Manhattan block with two other museums — including the Museum of Modern Art. Because of the high number of visitors, the design museum is extending the run for two of its inaugural exhibitions. ——— On the Net: http://www.madmuseum.org/