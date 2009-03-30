NEW YORK (AP) -- Photographer Helen Levitt, whose scenes of New York City street life provide a window into a vanished era, has died. She was 95.

Levitt died Sunday in her sleep in her Manhattan apartment. Her death was confirmed by Thomas Roma, a close friend and the director of photography at Columbia University's School of the Arts.

Roma says Levitt was "unquestionably among the greatest photographers that ever lived."

Levitt was best known for street scenes of children in the 1930s and 1940s.

Her work was shown in galleries and published in several books. A major retrospective of her work was organized by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in 1991.