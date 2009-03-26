NEW YORK (AP) -- Authorities are accusing the owner of a New York City art gallery of stealing $88 million from investors, art owners and a bank. One of the alleged victims is tennis great John McEnroe.

Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau said Thursday that the 100-count indictment names Lawrence Salander and his former business, Salander-O'Reilly Galleries. The charges include grand larceny, securities fraud and forgery.

The name of Salander's attorney was not immediately on record.

A judge had halted sales at the financially troubled gallery in October 2007 after the business was accused of stealing artworks and money from its wealthy clients.

The gallery had advertised works by artists ranging from 19th century master Gustave Courbet (Kohr-BAY') to Robert De Niro Sr., the actor's father.