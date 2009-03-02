NEW YORK (AP) -- Rock band U2 is getting official recognition for its stint this week on David Letterman's show.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg is temporarily renaming part of West 53rd Street "U2 Way" on Tuesday, the day the group's latest CD is being released.

The band is performing an unprecedented five consecutive times this week on CBS' "Late Show with David Letterman."

It's the first time a musical guest has performed a full week on the show, which is taped at The Ed Sullivan Theater near the intersection of West 53rd Street and Broadway — near the spot being renamed.

The Dublin, Ireland band has sold tens of millions of records and has taken up several political and social causes.