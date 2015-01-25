The Screen Actors Guild Awards stage turned into a Slip ‘N Slide when Naomi Watts tripped on Emma Stone’s dress.

The "Birdman" actresses were on stage to accept the night’s biggest honor, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and each co-star was taking a turn at the microphone. It was Watts’ time in the spotlight when she stumbled over the train of Stone’s Dior gown. “Oh! My god, wow!” exclaimed a startled Watts as she tried to regain her balance.

Ever the pro, Watts quickly got her composure back, and thanked Fox Searchlight and the Screen Actors Guild for the honor. “This was a wonderful experience, so collaborative,” she said. Stone later stepped up to the mic, saying, “This really is absolutely amazing. It’s so incredible to look out and see so many wonderful actors.” When someone from the audience yelled out their affection for the star, Stone replied, “I love you, too.”

“This is such an honor,” she continued. “This movie was such an incredible experience. Thank you. We’re so grateful.” The victory marked Stone’s second SAG Award, after previously winning as part of "The Help" ensemble in 2012. Watts was a double-nominee on Sunday, as she was also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category for St. Vincent. Now she has a trophy and a great, if slightly embarrassing, story to tell.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet

Celebs attend the 2015 Sundance Film Festival

Stars Hit The Red Carpet At Entertainment Weekly's Pre-SAG Awards Party 2015