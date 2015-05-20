Seems Naomi Watts isn't crazy about "keeping up" with the Kardashians.

The 46-year-old actress is the latest to throw shade at the famous family and their impact on the entertainment industry, telling Australian InStyle, "There's so much focus on celebrity these days; we're in the Kardashian era and it's slightly scary."

The Sea of Trees star talked to the magazine about the power of celebrity status in a new interview, discussing how stars can use their notoriety for good.

"When you hear that there are ways to use [your celebrity status] purposefully, it makes you feel good about what you do," she said. "When it's related to matters that you're passionate about, it's easy to get involved when the invitation comes."

It's slightly ironic that Watts chose to negatively reference the Kardashians in this case, when the famous reality family has most recently strived use their fame to set a positive example for transgender acceptance as they publicly handle Bruce Jenner's coming and out and decision to transition.

But, the actress says, it's all about being true to yourself.

"You have to love what you do," Watts continued. "I didn't have a plan B and I developed a thick skin over the years."

