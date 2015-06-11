Actress Natalie Zea and her husband, "Scrubs" actor Travis Schuldt, are expecting a baby!

Zea is due sometime in the fall, a rep for the 40-year-old actress confirmed to People.

On Thursday, Zea walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film "Too Late," where she clearly sported a sizable baby bump under her bright orange gown.

The "Justified" actress, 40, and Schuldt, 40, met while co-starring on the soap opera "Passions" over a decade ago. The couple got engaged in June 2013, and tied the knot in July 2014 at a ceremony in Hawaii.

This is the couple's first child. Congrats to expectant parents!

