'Justified' Star Natalie Zea Expecting First Child With Husband Travis Schuldt
Actress Natalie Zea and her husband, "Scrubs" actor Travis Schuldt, are expecting a baby!
Zea is due sometime in the fall, a rep for the 40-year-old actress confirmed to People.
On Thursday, Zea walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film "Too Late," where she clearly sported a sizable baby bump under her bright orange gown.
The "Justified" actress, 40, and Schuldt, 40, met while co-starring on the soap opera "Passions" over a decade ago. The couple got engaged in June 2013, and tied the knot in July 2014 at a ceremony in Hawaii.
This is the couple's first child. Congrats to expectant parents!
