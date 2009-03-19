Entertainment Tonight.

The autopsy for Natasha Richardson has been completed and the medical examiner has determined the cause of death.

The New York City medical examiner's office says Richardson died of "epidural hematoma due to blunt impact to the head," the Associated Press reports. The AP reports that the medical examiner has ruled the death an accident.

The 45-year-old actress, wife of Liam Neeson, died on Wednesday following a skiing accident on Monday.