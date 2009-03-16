Entertainment Tonight

Natasha Richardson was hospitalized for a serious head injury Monday in Montreal.

Richardson hurt her head while skiing at Mont Tremblant and was taken to Centre Hospitalier Laurentien, People.com reports.

Later that evening the 45-year-old actress was transferred to Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, says People.

The Tony-winner is the daughter of actress Vanessa Redgrave, and Richardson has two children with her husband, actor Liam Neeson.