Natasha Richardson Hospitalized
Entertainment Tonight
Natasha Richardson was hospitalized for a serious head injury Monday in Montreal.
Richardson hurt her head while skiing at Mont Tremblant and was taken to Centre Hospitalier Laurentien, People.com reports.
Later that evening the 45-year-old actress was transferred to Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, says People.
The Tony-winner is the daughter of actress Vanessa Redgrave, and Richardson has two children with her husband, actor Liam Neeson.
