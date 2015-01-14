Naya Rivera had some explaining to do when she returned to "The View" on Wednesday, following her remarks that showering daily is "such a white people thing."

The 28-year-old "Glee" gal offered a bit of an apology for the controversial comments, saying she only meant it as a joke. "Showering. Biggest topic in pop culture today, in my opinion. Thanks to me, unfortunately," she said during "The View's" Hot Topics segment. "Yesterday, we were talking about a study that says you're supposed to shower once or twice every three days. I had an opinion on it that was supposed to be a joke. Apparently it didn't go over so well."

Insisting that she was only kidding, Rivera added, "It was supposed to be a joke, but I apologize if anyone was offended."

On Tuesday, Rivera chimed in about a study that claimed that people didn't need to shower daily. "I think that white people shower a lot more than ethnics," she said. "I think that showering more than once again, or every day, is such a white people thing."

"The View" co-host Nicolle Wallace came to the Fox star's defense Wednesday, quipping, "Back off of Naya! She's very clean."

