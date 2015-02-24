Naya Rivera is pregnant! The “Glee” star announced she and husband Ryan Dorsey are expecting their first child in messages she posted to Twitter and Tumblr on Tuesday night.

Rivera tweeted, “First comes love… then comes marriage… then comes…,” with a link to her Tumblr. The actress had posted a cute image of her baby announcement, featuring the image of a bun in an oven that was signed with “XO, The Dorseys.” Beneath the picture, Rivera wrote, “Surprise! We’re having a baby! Ryan and I feel so blessed and can’t wait to welcome the newest member of our family.” She also shared her a photo from her childhood, and one of Dorsey’s school pictures.

As Gossip Cop reported, Rivera and Dorsey married in a secret wedding last July, just over three months after her broken engagement to Big Sean ended. She and Dorsey were friends for a number of years before their relationship suddenly took a romantic turn. Rivera has since adopted the Dorsey name professionally, and has frequently posted intimate photos on social media documenting their relationship.

Rivera’s news comes just a few days after “Glee” wrapped filming on its final season. The series finale is slated to air on March 20. She’ll next appear on “Devious Maids,” and now, of course, get ready for her biggest role to date: motherhood. Gossip Cop sends congrats!

