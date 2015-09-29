Naya Rivera is officially a mom!

The 28-year-old actress gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with husband Ryan Dorsey, Us Weekly reports. A source tells the magazine, "It was a very easy pregnancy and birth. They are so excited to be first-time parents."

Before giving birth, Rivera candidly documented her pregnancy for her fans, which included posing naked for a Yahoo! photoshoot, and even dishing on the difficulties of pregnancy sex.

WATCH: Naya Rivera Poses Naked and Pregnant, Responds to Kim Kardashian Copycat Claims

She's also set to release a tell-all memoir next spring, titled "Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up."

And we bet there's plenty of gossip to tell! Rivera and 32-year-old Dorsey memorably tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Cano San Lucas, Mexico on July 19, 2014, just months after she called off her engagement to rapper Big Sean.

In March, ET caught up with the former Glee star's on-screen wife, Heather Morris, who couldn't be happier about Rivera's baby news. Morris is already a mother to her son, 2-year-old Elijah, and is currently expecting baby number two with husband Taylor Hubbell.

"We've been talking about it over and over," Morris gushed to ET about her close co-star's then pregnancy. "I'm just excited because now my baby has a friend."

WATCH: TMI? Naya Rivera Talks the Difficulties of Pregnancy Sex With Husband Ryan Dorsey

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Celebrity babies of the year -- so far

Lea Michele vs. Naya Rivera: 'Glee' fashion face-off

Naya Rivera cuddles up to her pup, plus more stars with their pets