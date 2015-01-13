Naya Rivera was a guest on “The View” on Tuesday, and made some rather shocking comments about showering and hygiene. After co-host Nicolle Wallace noted that she showers three times a day (before and after the show and again right before going to bed), the “Glee” actress offered her “theory” about showering. She said, “I think that white people shower a lot more than ethnics.” Rivera added, “I feel like showering more than once a day or every day is such a white people thing.”

Rosie O’Donnell then asked an African-American woman in the audience if she thought that was true, but the woman said she showers daily as well. Rivera, for the record, admitted that she washes off once every three days. She also told the panel, “I’m now married to a white man, and he showers a lot, like two, three times a day.” Rivera joked that she says to her husband Ryan Dorsey, whom she quietly wed in July 2014, “What are you doing?”

After receiving on Twitter some hate from people of color for her remarks, Rivera tweeted, “When you get out of the shower today, get a sense of humor. Love ya!”