NEW YORK (AP) -- More than a dozen productions are planned to open on Broadway before April 30, the official cutoff eligibility date for Tony Award nominations. The nominations will be announced May 5 and the winners June 7. Opening dates and theaters are listed.

———

MUSICALS

"The Story of My Life," Feb. 19, Booth

"Rock of Ages," April 7, Brooks Atkinson

"9 to 5: The Musical," April 30, Marquis

———

PLAYS

"33 Variations," March 9, Eugene O'Neill

"Impressionism," March 12, Gerald Schoenfeld

"God of Carnage," March 22, Bernard Jacobs

"Irena's Vow," March 29, Walter Kerr

"reasons to be pretty," April 2, Lyceum

———

MUSICAL REVIVALS

"Guys and Dolls," March 1, Nederlander

"West Side Story," March 19, Palace

"Hair," March 31, Al Hirschfeld

———

PLAY REVIVALS

"Blithe Spirit," March 15, Shubert

"Exit the King," March 26, Ethel Barrymore

"Joe Turner's Come and Gone," April 16, Belasco

"Mary Stuart," April 19, Broadhurst

"The Norman Conquests," April 23, Circle in the Square

"The Philanthropist," April 26, American Airlines

"Accent on Youth, April 29, Samuel J. Friedman

"Waiting for Godot," April 30, Studio 54